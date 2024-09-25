All Sections
Six people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 September 2024, 00:28
Six people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. All photos: Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

The Russian military has launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, presumably using guided aerial bombs. Six people were injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Houses were destroyed in the city’s Komunarskyi district as a result of the Russian attack.

Six people have been injured. Two of them are in hospital. Four of them refused to be hospitalised."

 
