Russians press along entire front line, over 150 combat clashes in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian military equipment at the positions. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 154 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians continuing to actively assault 11 fronts, using bombers and launching rockets and aerial bombs. The Russians concentrated their efforts on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 September

Quote: "The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the offensive and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to assault Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk three times. In addition, Russian aircraft struck residential areas of the city of Kharkiv with seven aerial bombs, injuring civilians and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 combat clashes occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 Russian assaults near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Zarichne.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled three Russian attacks near the villages of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Kalynivka, Mynkivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched 12 attacks, focusing efforts near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. The Russians concentrated their main efforts on Novotoretske.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 20 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance the most near the settlements of Tsukuryne and Heorhiivka. In addition, Russian troops carried out attacks near Dalne, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelanne Druhe.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka. Russian forces actively used bomber aircraft in the attacks.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians bombarded Bilohiria with unguided air-launched rockets.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue operations in Kursk Oblast. Russian aircraft continue to strike their own towns and villages. The Russians launched 13 strikes with 19 aerial bombs on their own territory over the past 24 hours.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to hit Ukrainian border settlements.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on Russian occupation forces and actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

