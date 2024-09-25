All Sections
Zelenskyy urges UN to deter Russia from attacks that threaten nuclear safety

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:51
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

In his speech at the UN General Assembly meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the international community to put pressure on Russia and deter it from attacks that would pose a threat to Ukrainian nuclear energy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy’s speech

Details: Zelenskyy began his speech by recalling how, at the beginning of the full-scale war, he was shocked by a report that Russian tanks were firing at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has since remained under occupation and there is a constant threat of an incident.

He said that he had recently received alarming intelligence information that Russia is preparing strikes against Ukrainian nuclear power plants and their infrastructure in order to cut off the plants from the power grid.

Zelenskyy said that Russia used third-country satellites to plan attacks.

Quote: "Russia is getting images and detailed information about the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants. But what does it really threaten? Any missile or drone strike, any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster." 

More details: Zelenskyy went on and said that Russia must understand the consequences of its actions, and this depends, among other things, on whether the international community will put pressure on Moscow.

He reiterated that nuclear safety is one of the points of Ukraine's Peace Formula and that Ukraine is more than anyone else interested in ending the war as soon as possible. He also stressed that some of the consequences of the war in Ukraine cannot be contained by the border lines on the map. 

Quote: "The smoke from fires in war-torn cities can reach other countries. And if, God forbid, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect state borders." 

Background:

  • Before that, in an interview with the US media, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believed the war with Russia was "closer to the end" than many people thought.
  • It was also reported that Zelenskyy would have two meetings with Joe Biden in the United States.

