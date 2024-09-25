All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence assesses recent tendencies in Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have approached Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast from three sides and will continue active offensive operations around the city. They are also exerting considerable pressure on Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter) dated 25 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The analysts report that Russian forces have made new advances around Vuhledar, and it is now "highly likely" that Russian troops will approach the city from three sides. They are currently engaged in fighting for control of the outskirts, which they have repeatedly attempted to capture since 2022.

"It is likely that Russian forces will continue to [exert] pressure on this heavily defended part of the line over the next week," the update says.

The other focal points of Russia’s offensive operations remain the eastern part of Toretsk and the area south of Pokrovsk. Progress around Chasiv Yar is assessed as slow.

"It is likely that Russian forces are attacking multiple objectives simultaneously to stretch Ukrainian forces. However, this has also prevented Russia from massing forces on a single point of the line to have a more significant effect," the analysts conclude.

Background

  • In previous updates, UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Ukraine had managed to slow down the advance of Russian troops near Pokrovsk.
  • The analysts have also pointed out that the destruction of the huge Russian ammunition depot in Toropets would have an impact on Russian operations, particularly in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKdefence intelligence
