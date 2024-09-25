Russian ships likely gathering intelligence on critical infrastructure in Baltic Sea – German media

All Sections
Mariya YemetsWednesday, 25 September 2024, 18:09
Seascape with russian warship. Russian warship in the sea. Sevastopol, Crimea, Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

A group of German media outlets has conducted an investigation into how Russian vessels are likely gathering valuable intelligence on critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea under the guise of routine civilian activities.

Source: an investigation by NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The journalists investigated the activities of Russian vessels that are officially carrying out research work at sea, but in practice, they are also likely to be systematically gathering intelligence on energy cables, wind farms and military infrastructure.

The study analysed over 400 voyages made by 72 Russian vessels officially designated as "research vessels" during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The ships moved at very slow speeds in the Baltic and North Seas, often with their transponders switched off. At times they would remain stationary for several hours. These slow manoeuvres and stops would frequently occur in the vicinity of critical infrastructure – gas pipelines, data cables, wind turbines.

Particularly noteworthy are the Akademik-class vessels, mostly built in the late 1980s. They have laboratories on board and were designed for scientific research in the Arctic and Antarctic. However, their equipment can also be utilised to produce detailed maps of underwater infrastructure.

Background:

  • In an investigation last year, broadcasters in several Nordic countries found that a huge number of Russian diplomatic mission staff could be undercover spies.
  • Intelligence agencies from several countries have recently issued warnings about the risk of Russian sabotage targeting Norwegian energy facilities.

