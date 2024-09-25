Russian tank attacks Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast, killing man
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 20:47
Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson Oblast, with a tank, killing a local resident.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Prokudin: "Russian troops attacked the village with a tank in the evening. Several residential buildings were destroyed. Unfortunately, a 72-year-old man was fatally injured. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased."
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!