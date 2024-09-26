Seven civilians, including child, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight

Aftermath of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Seven people were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that four women, two men and a 14-year-old boy had been injured.

The Russians struck a residential area and the premises of an industrial facility. Houses and apartment buildings were damaged.

