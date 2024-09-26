Russia loses 1,400 more soldiers and 71 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 08:42
Russian forces have lost 1,400 more soldiers killed and wounded, 10 tanks and over 70 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 647,800 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 8,825 (+10) tanks;
- 17,348 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,620 (+71) artillery systems;
- 1,199 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 959 (+7) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,946 (+67) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,599 (+4) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,353 (+105) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,190 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!