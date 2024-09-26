Russia loses 1,400 more soldiers and 71 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,400 more soldiers killed and wounded, 10 tanks and over 70 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 647,800 (+1,400) military personnel;

8,825 (+10) tanks;

17,348 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;

18,620 (+71) artillery systems;

1,199 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

959 (+7) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,946 (+67) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,599 (+4) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

25,353 (+105) vehicles and tankers;

3,190 (+22) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!