Republicans accuse Zelenskyy of aiding Biden amid criticism of Trump's peace plan

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 26 September 2024, 08:57
Republicans accuse Zelenskyy of aiding Biden amid criticism of Trump's peace plan
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Republicans in the US Congress have initiated an investigation into any coordination between the Biden administration and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his interview that contained critical remarks about presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Source: according to European Pravda, this is outlined in letters from James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House Counsel Ed Siskel dated 25 September

Details: The committee is investigating whether the Biden-Harris administration attempted to use Zelenskyy to advance Vice President Harris's presidential campaign and whether such actions would constitute an abuse of power.

Comer was particularly alarmed by Zelenskyy's interview with The New Yorker on 22 September, where the Ukrainian president made several critical comments regarding Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance. 

President Zelenskyy in his letter stated that Trump’s vice president, Senator JD Vance, is "too radical". He also expressed doubt that Trump and his administration would be able to stop the war, despite this being one of Trump's main campaign platforms.

"This rhetoric coming from a foreign leader released in anticipation of a US-taxpayer-funded visit about the current Administration’s political opponent is highly concerning. 

The Committee is investigating any coordination or communication among the Biden-Harris Administration, Pennsylvania’s Office of the Governor, and President Zelenskyy for use or solicitation of use of government property to politically benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign," the letter stated.

Background

  • Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, published a letter on Wednesday, 25 September, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and containing ultimatum demands directed at Ukraine.
  • "Dear President Zelenskyy: I demand that you immediately fire Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova," the document begins.
  • Johnson cited an event during the Ukrainian president's visit to the US – a visit to an ammunition manufacturing site in Pennsylvania – as the motive for his ultimatum.
  • Background: It is worth noting that immediately after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States began, relations with the Republican Party leadership cooled sharply. Trump refused to meet with Zelenskyy, and Speaker Johnson hinted at a possible disruption of meetings in Congress.

