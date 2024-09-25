Trump's office says meeting with Zelenskyy not scheduled

The media has reported that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has not been scheduled.

Source: The Associated Press (AP)

Quote from AP: "An official on Trump’s campaign also said Tuesday that the Republican nominee will not meet this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is visiting the US to attend the opening of the UN General Assembly."

Details: AP noted that the official who spoke on condition of anonymity said no meeting between the two was scheduled, despite a statement by Ukrainian officials last week that Zelenskyy planned to meet with Trump.

It was also said that on Tuesday, Donald Trump praised Russia's military experience in historical conflicts and mocked American aid to Ukraine, reiterating that if elected president, he would quickly end the war started by Moscow.

Speaking in Savannah, Georgia, Trump mocked President Joe Biden's frequent refrain that the US will support the Ukrainian Armed Forces until Kyiv wins the war.

Quote from AP: "He [Trump] raised two long ago conflicts to suggest Moscow would not lose – the former Soviet Union’s role in defeating Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in World War II in the 1940s, and French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s failed invasion of Russia more than a century earlier."

Details: Trump insisted that the US should "get out", although he did not specify how he would negotiate an end to US involvement in the war.

Previously: Trump called Ukraine's president "the greatest salesman in history".

Background:

Earlier, Trump said that if he wins, he will be able to get along "well" with Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he knows how to end the war in Ukraine. In a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he dodged the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, repeating only that he "wants to end the war" and claiming that the real human cost of the war was allegedly in the millions.

Harris, in turn, said that if Trump had been president in recent years instead of Joe Biden, it would have been a disaster for Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

