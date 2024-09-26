Kremlin claims change in nuclear doctrine is signal to "unfriendly countries" about consequences

Dmitri Peskov, the press secretary of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has claimed that the change in the nuclear doctrine is a signal for "unfriendly countries".

Source: Russian Interfax citing Peskov

Details: Asked to explain which signal Russia is trying to send to unfriendly countries, Peskov said: "This is a signal which warns these countries about the consequences in case they attack our country with different means, not necessarily nuclear ones".

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

Putin drew attention to the fact that the "updated version of the document proposes to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, as their joint attack on the Russian Federation".

The Kremlin leader said that a nuclear response will follow if there is "reliable information about the launch of air and space attack capabilities towards Russia". These are "strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft".

