Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has chaired a meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee in Budapest. The event has been attended by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hungarian newspaper Telex

Details: The meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee took place at the Puskás Arena, a football stadium in Budapest, even though the Hungarian capital is currently dealing with the aftermath of flooding.

The meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee Photo: Szijjártó on Facebook

After the meeting, the Hungarian foreign minister reported that the development of economic cooperation between Hungary and Russia in areas not affected by sanctions is considered a strategic interest of Budapest.

Szijjártó expressed his gratitude to Murashko "for the fact that, despite the hostile international environment and constant pressure, Russian energy cooperation is standing firmly on its feet".

The parties also announced agreements on energy cooperation, oncology and radiotherapy cooperation, and higher education cooperation, which will result in "the first Hungarian-Russian conference of rectors" in 2025.

Background: