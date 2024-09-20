Hungarian foreign minister complains to Russian health minister about "hostile environment" – photo
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has chaired a meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee in Budapest. The event has been attended by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.
Source: European Pravda, citing Hungarian newspaper Telex
Details: The meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee took place at the Puskás Arena, a football stadium in Budapest, even though the Hungarian capital is currently dealing with the aftermath of flooding.
After the meeting, the Hungarian foreign minister reported that the development of economic cooperation between Hungary and Russia in areas not affected by sanctions is considered a strategic interest of Budapest.
Szijjártó expressed his gratitude to Murashko "for the fact that, despite the hostile international environment and constant pressure, Russian energy cooperation is standing firmly on its feet".
The parties also announced agreements on energy cooperation, oncology and radiotherapy cooperation, and higher education cooperation, which will result in "the first Hungarian-Russian conference of rectors" in 2025.
Background:
- Hungary, and Szijjártó in particular, continued to maintain open contact with Russia after the Kremlin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
- Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have visited Moscow to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and openly advocate for increased trade with Russia.
- In July, a poll showed that Hungarians believe Ukraine poses a greater threat to them than Russia.