All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian foreign minister complains to Russian health minister about "hostile environment" – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 20 September 2024, 18:31
Hungarian foreign minister complains to Russian health minister about hostile environment – photo
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has chaired a meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee in Budapest. The event has been attended by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hungarian newspaper Telex

Details: The meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee took place at the Puskás Arena, a football stadium in Budapest, even though the Hungarian capital is currently dealing with the aftermath of flooding.

Advertisement:
 
The meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Cooperation Committee
 Photo: Szijjártó on Facebook

After the meeting, the Hungarian foreign minister reported that the development of economic cooperation between Hungary and Russia in areas not affected by sanctions is considered a strategic interest of Budapest.

Szijjártó expressed his gratitude to Murashko "for the fact that, despite the hostile international environment and constant pressure, Russian energy cooperation is standing firmly on its feet".

The parties also announced agreements on energy cooperation, oncology and radiotherapy cooperation, and higher education cooperation, which will result in "the first Hungarian-Russian conference of rectors" in 2025.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Hungary, and Szijjártó in particular, continued to maintain open contact with Russia after the Kremlin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have visited Moscow to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and openly advocate for increased trade with Russia.
  • In July, a poll showed that Hungarians believe Ukraine poses a greater threat to them than Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryRussiaEU
Advertisement:

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

All News
Hungary
US Ambassador criticises Hungarian PM for supporting Trump, Russia and China
Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership
Hungary to supply Russian oil through Ukraine – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: