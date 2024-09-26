Harris says she supports Ukraine's vision for end of war

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she supports Ukraine's vision for the end of the war.

Source: live stream from the White House

Quote from Harris: "Nothing about the end of this war can be decided without Ukraine. However, there are some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory, who would demand that Ukraine accept neutrality and would require Ukraine to forgo security relationships with other nations. These proposals are the same as those of Putin. And let us be clear: they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender."

Advertisement:

Details: Harris believes that if Russia's aggression is not stopped, NATO members could be Putin's next targets.

She also stressed that Putin could end the war if he withdrew his troops from Ukraine.

Harris assured Zelenskyy of her ongoing support for Ukraine, which she said is a strategic interest of the United States. She emphasised that the US must stand with its allies and partners, defend democratic values, and stand up to aggressors.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!