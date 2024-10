An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the city of Izmail, Odesa Oblast, on the night of 26-27 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, with reference to its journalists

Details: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Odesa after midnight.

