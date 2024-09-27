All Sections
Explosions heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Odesa

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 01:36
Air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa after midnight on the night of 26-27 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne with reference to its correspondents; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the threat of Russian attack drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and said air defence may possibly be responding. 

Later, the Air Force stated that a Russian reconnaissance UAV had been spotted near the city of Dnipro, conducting further reconnaissance.

The Air Force reported the threat of ballistic missiles being used in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Attack drones were detected in the western part of Odesa Oblast near the border, flying towards Tiraspol in Moldova.

Support UP or become our patron!

