Russians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 27 September, hitting the National Police headquarters. There are reports that five people have been injured as a result and that there may be more people trapped under the rubble.

Source: National Police on Telegram, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Svoi Kryvyi Rih Telegram channel

Quote: "At about 09:15, the enemy launched a missile attack on the district police department; it is currently known that people have been injured as a result."

Details: Reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble.

The attack destroyed an administrative building and damaged houses located nearby.

Police and rescue workers are currently working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of another Russian war crime.

Updated: Later, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said that a 45-year-old man had already been hospitalised. He is in a moderate condition.

An administrative building was also destroyed, and houses were damaged.

Lysak reported that four men had been injured in Kryvyi Rih, two of whom had been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

As of now, four people are missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the number of people who were injured as of now had increased to five. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

