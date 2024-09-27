All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 September 2024, 12:29
Russians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured
Kryvyi Rih. Stock photo: Open sources

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 27 September, hitting the National Police headquarters. There are reports that five people have been injured as a result and that there may be more people trapped under the rubble.

Source: National Police on Telegram, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Svoi Kryvyi Rih Telegram channel

Quote: "At about 09:15, the enemy launched a missile attack on the district police department; it is currently known that people have been injured as a result."

Advertisement:

Details: Reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble.

 

The attack destroyed an administrative building and damaged houses located nearby.

 

Police and rescue workers are currently working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of another Russian war crime.

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said that a 45-year-old man had already been hospitalised. He is in a moderate condition.

An administrative building was also destroyed, and houses were damaged.

Lysak reported that four men had been injured in Kryvyi Rih, two of whom had been hospitalised in a moderate condition. 

As of now, four people are missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the number of people who were injured as of now had increased to five. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy compares Western help for Israel and Ukraine

Ukraine plans to begin exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims

Kyiv condemns Iran's attack on Israel and calls on partners to defend Ukraine's skies just as resolutely

Collaborator judge assassinated in temporarily occupied Berdiansk – video

Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers had "friendly chat" in Warsaw

Ukrainian forces leave Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast due to threat of encirclement, military says

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Woman's body retrieved from under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih
Russian 21 September strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4
RECENT NEWS
21:44
Zelenskyy: Our warriors ensure really tangible damage to occupier
21:37
Poland welcomes Ukraine's step towards resuming exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
21:30
Russian representative summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry over execution of Ukrainian soldiers
21:27
Zelenskyy calls for accelerating construction of shelters for people and energy facilities
21:13
PACE calls for bringing back Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees
21:00
Zelenskyy compares Western help for Israel and Ukraine
20:38
Zelenskyy to strengthen Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service to show something at Ramstein meeting
19:37
EU plans to send military advisers to Ukraine – Hungarian Foreign Minister
19:24
Lviv Polytechnic associate professor injured in Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September dies in hospital
18:39
Russian troops injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: