Belarusian leader claims he allegedly keeps in touch with Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 27 September 2024, 13:17
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus. Stock photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that he allegedly maintains connection channels with Ukraine, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not react.

Source: Belarusian state media outlet Belta with reference to Lukashenko’s statement

Details: Making a speech in front of the students of one of the Belarusian universities, Lukashenko spoke about the necessity of holding negotiations with Ukraine to end the war.

Quote by Lukashenko: "I have openly said that we also maintain contacts with the Ukrainians through certain channels. You can also see our relations with Russians. And we’re trying to achieve good results by maintaining these contacts."

Details: Lukashenko claims that the US pushes Ukraine to the war, and that’s why Zelenskyy doesn’t listen to him.

Background:

  • Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had supposedly made an arrangement with Ukrainians not to "expose" the facts of drones flying into the territory of Belarus.
  • Lukashenko claimed that "Americans told Kyiv, under certain circumstances, to attack Belarus’ infrastructure on its southern border". Nevertheless, Lukashenko decided to warn his "opponents" that an attack on his country "would mean World War III".

