Zelenskyy meets with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump met at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, 27 September.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the meeting, recalling that five years had passed since they last met in person.

Advertisement:

"I think we have a common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped, and Putin can’t win. Ukraine has to prevail. And I want to discuss with you the details of our Plan of Victory," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that only Americans decide who will become the next US president, but it is important to discuss joint steps after the November elections. "That's why I decided to meet with both candidates," he said.

Trump noted that he would try to work with "both sides" to resolve the conflict. "His country [Ukraine] is going through hell... Nobody’s ever seen anything like it; it’s a terrible situation," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Before his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump responded to his rival Kamala Harris's indirect criticism of his proposals regarding Ukraine.

Earlier, at a briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, Kamala Harris described Donald Trump's campaign policy for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war as "proposals for surrender."

Trump rejected Harris's criticism and insisted that he only wanted to stop the "horror show that is going on".

Support UP or become our patron!