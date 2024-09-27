Serbian President suggests war in Ukraine will end according to Korean scenario

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić predicts that the war in Ukraine will end similarly to the Korean scenario.

Source: nsuzivo.rs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Serbian president stated that while there will eventually be peace in Ukraine, "there is intense fighting for every village".

Quote: "The Korean scenario will be achieved, and it will not have a solution for 10, 20 or 30 years, and this will be a fundamental solution to the conflict in Ukraine," Aleksandar Vučić said.

He stated that the Ukrainian war has lost popularity among the American people, and that America would eventually consider its own interests.

"Extensive research was undertaken in the United States, and the subject of Ukraine ranks tenth. America will fight hard with Russia in Ukraine, but it will also protect its interests," Vučić added.

He also stated that "it is foolish to underestimate the Russian army," as well as the Russian economy, "which did not feel the consequences [of sanctions and the war]".

Serbia refuses to accept EU sanctions on Moscow while, according to unofficial reports, selling arms to Ukraine through intermediaries.

According to estimates, Serbian weapons transfers to Ukraine via third parties have totalled over €800 million since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

