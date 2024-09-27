Almost 7,000 kilometres of power lines needs to be demined in Kharkiv Oblast

To restore electricity in Kharkiv Oblast, 6,987 kilometres of power lines need to be cleared of mines.

Source: press service of Kharkivoblenergo, the Kharkiv Oblast energy supply company

Quote: "Currently, 16 hromadas need to carry out demining activities on about 6,987 km of overhead lines in the oblast," the statement said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In Kharkiv Oblast, over 100 settlements remain without power, with 43,000 people cut off overall. These settlements are primarily near front lines and the Russian border. The primary issue is that demining is not possible there due to the continuous Russian attacks in these areas. In addition, over 2,397 kilometres of overhead power lines have been cleared of mines since some parts of Kharkiv Oblast were liberated.

