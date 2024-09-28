All Sections
Russia loses almost 1,500 soldiers over past day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 08:22
Russia loses almost 1,500 soldiers over past day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,470 more soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 42 armoured combat vehicles and over 50 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 650,640 (+1,470) military personnel;
  • 8,860 (+14) tanks;
  • 17,438 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,733 (+55) artillery systems;
  • 1,203 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 961 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 16,093 (+62) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,610 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 25,411 (+0) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,291 (+99) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.


