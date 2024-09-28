Russia loses almost 1,500 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 28 September 2024, 08:22
Russian forces have lost 1,470 more soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 42 armoured combat vehicles and over 50 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 650,640 (+1,470) military personnel;
- 8,860 (+14) tanks;
- 17,438 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,733 (+55) artillery systems;
- 1,203 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 961 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,093 (+62) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,610 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,411 (+0) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,291 (+99) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
