Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 3 September 2024, 08:27
Latvian official appointed as EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Reconstruction of Ukraine – Welt
Valdis Dombrovskis. Photo: Dombrovskis on Twitter (X)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made initial decisions regarding the portfolios for the newly proposed candidates for European Commissioner positions from the EU member states.

Source: Welt with reference to its sources in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce the full package for the new European Commission leadership by the end of this week. 

One thing is already clear: in addition to the appointed High Representative for Foreign Affairs, von der Leyen will have four executive vice-presidents working alongside her. There will also be two additional EU commissioners who will report directly to von der Leyen due to the importance of their portfolios. 

The previous level of vice-presidents (currently four commissioners) will be abolished.

According to von der Leyen's plans, Latvian representative and conservative Valdis Dombrovskis will be appointed as Executive Vice-President for Enlargement and Reconstruction of Ukraine. 

Background

  • Recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that a separate Commissioner for Enlargement position would be established in the new European Commission. 
  • Previously, MEP Andrius Kubilius, whom Lithuania has nominated as its candidate for the European Commission, stated that enlargement, including Ukraine's accession, should be a priority for the next five years.

EUUkraineLatvia
