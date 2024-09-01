EU High Representative reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv that killed six people

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv which killed 6 people and injured 97 others.

Source: Josep Borrell on X (Twitter)

Quote from Josep Borrell: "Shocking toll from Russian bombs against a residential building in Kharkiv yesterday. Such attacks against civilian targets is why during our informal EU Ministers’ meetings, Ukraine asked again for lifting restrictions on use of Western weapons, in self-defence."

Details: Borrell added that meanwhile, Russian journalists who publish news about the war are being sentenced to terms in prison.

Quote from Josep Borrell: "The EU condemns the use of censorship laws to criminalise and imprison those who speak against the war and expose Russian atrocities."

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs on 30 August.

