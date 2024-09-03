Russia launched 35 Shahed drones: 27 downed, 6 Missing and 2 directed toward occupied parts of Donetsk and Russia

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one Kh-59/69 guided missile and 35 Shahed-131/136 drones on the night of 2-3 September. Ukrainian forces have managed to down 2 drones, 6 were lost in terms of location and 2 flew toward Russia and occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As a result of the combat efforts, 27 Shahed-131/136 attack drones were shot down, 6 were lost in terms of location. There have been no reports of damage or casualties. Two enemy drones flew toward Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and the occupied [parts of] Donetsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched targets from the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukraine’s Air Force and defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Air defence systems were responding in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!