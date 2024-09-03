US nears decision to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles for F-16s – Reuters

Reuters, citing US officials, reports that the US is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching deep into Russian territory. However, Kyiv will need to wait a few months as technical issues need to be resolved before any delivery.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: It is expected that an announcement about including Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) in the weapons package will be made this fall, according to three sources, although a final decision has not yet been reached.

The deployment of JASSM to Ukraine could significantly alter the strategic landscape of the conflict, as much of Russia would fall within the range of these powerful precision-guided munitions, which is a major concern for the Biden administration, officials noted.

Military analysts suggest that the introduction of JASSM, which are stealthy and have a longer range than most other missiles in Ukraine’s current arsenal, could push Russian positions and supply depots back by hundreds of kilometres.

This would seriously complicate Russia's ability to sustain its offensive operations and could potentially give Ukraine a strategic advantage.

Launching these missiles from positions near Ukraine’s northern border with Russia could allow them to strike military targets as far away as the Russian cities of Voronezh and Bryansk. To the south, dropping them near the front lines could enable strikes on airfields or naval facilities in Crimea.

The JASSM missile could allow Ukraine to hit targets about 300 km inside Russia, including at least 30 air bases, some of which Russia has used for launching attacks.

The JASSM missile is currently integrated only with American-made aircraft. Ukraine is set to operate several dozen F-16s eventually, each capable of carrying two cruise missiles.

One US official mentioned efforts to make the missile compatible with non-Western fighters currently in Ukraine’s inventory, a detail previously unreported. Although the official did not provide specifics on which Ukrainian aircraft could potentially use the JASSM, it is likely referring to Soviet-era MiG-29, Su-24, and Su-27 aircraft.

Last month, Politico reported that the Biden administration is "open" to providing Ukraine with JASSM missiles.

Older JASSM models, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, have a range of about 370 km. These missiles, approximately 4 metres long, are designed to be stealthy and can fly close to the ground while following programmed circular routes to avoid air defence systems.

There is also a longer-range version of the JASSM that can travel over 800 km. Reuters could not immediately determine which type Washington is considering, but opting for the shorter-range missiles would reduce the strain on US stockpiles.

Providing Ukraine with JASSM would also increase pressure on Washington to lift restrictions on the use of American weapons by Ukraine, as their effectiveness would be limited if not allowed to target objectives within Russia, a Congressional staffer working on the issue said.

The US is reluctant to supply weapons capable of hitting deep within Russia due to concerns it could escalate the conflict. Kyiv’s allies supply weapons but impose restrictions on their use within Russia, fearing such strikes could lead to retaliation that might involve NATO or escalate to nuclear conflict.

Each JASSM carries a large warhead weighing over 450 kg, but unlike the Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles already provided to Kyiv by the UK and France, it is not designed to penetrate hardened bunkers. The latest versions cost about US$1 million each.

