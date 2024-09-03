All Sections
Russia hits educational institution in Poltava with ballistic missiles, many people under rubble

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 September 2024, 14:17
Rescue workers arrive at the scene of the strike. Photo: Poltavshchyna, a local media outlet

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava on 3 September. Preliminarily, over 40 people have been killed, almost 200 have sustained injuries, and many people are still trapped under the rubble.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence 

Quote: "According to early reports, the enemy used two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the air-raid warning and the strike of the missiles was so short that it caught people at the moment of evacuation to the bomb shelter."

Details: The Ministry of Defence stressed that one of the institute's buildings was partially destroyed, and many people have been trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescue workers and medics, 25 people have been rescued, 11 of whom were recovered from the rubble.

The report does not mention the death toll.

It is stated that rescue workers are currently continuing their work.

Quote: "We express our sincere condolences to the families of those who were killed. This tragedy is yet another evidence of the enemy's underhandedness, which stops at no crime to try to intimidate Ukrainians.

We urge everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information. Any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable."

Update: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reports that an educational institution and a hospital nearby were struck. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communication was partially destroyed. 

There is information about over 180 people injured and many people killed. As of now (14:20 Kyiv time – ed.) there is information about 41 people killed

15:52
15:44
15:31
15:27
15:19
15:07
14:43
14:27
14:11
13:54
