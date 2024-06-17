All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Poltava increases to 22

Tetyana Oliynyk, Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 21:39
Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Poltava increases to 22
Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Poltava on 17 June. Photo: the Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Twenty-two people, including three children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava on 17 June.

Source: the Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Early reports say that the enemy struck the civilian infrastructure with a Kh-59 cruise missile.

As a result of the strike civilians have been injured – at the moment there is information about 16 people, including 6 children. Six people were taken to hospital."

Details: In addition to this, the Prosecutor’s Office reports that residential buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged.

Update: Later, the Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office clarified that 22 people required medical attention.

Three of them were children, and one child was hospitalised.

Eight adults were hospitalised as well.

Background: The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June.

