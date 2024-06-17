Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Poltava increases to 22
Twenty-two people, including three children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava on 17 June.
Source: the Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Early reports say that the enemy struck the civilian infrastructure with a Kh-59 cruise missile.
As a result of the strike civilians have been injured – at the moment there is information about 16 people, including 6 children. Six people were taken to hospital."
Details: In addition to this, the Prosecutor’s Office reports that residential buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged.
Update: Later, the Poltava Oblast Prosecutor’s Office clarified that 22 people required medical attention.
Three of them were children, and one child was hospitalised.
Eight adults were hospitalised as well.
Background: The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 17 June.
