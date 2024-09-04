Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine

The Pentagon has decided not to provide any comment regarding the possible transfer of long-range aircraft cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing on 3 September

Details: At the briefing, Ryder was asked to comment on media reports about the missile supplies.

Advertisement:

"I saw those press reports. I don't have anything to provide on that. Again, no announcements to make," he said.

Background:

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States is nearing an agreement to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching deep into Russia. However, Kyiv will have to wait several months as technical issues must be resolved before any delivery can occur.

Three sources said the inclusion of joint air-to-surface standoff missiles (JASSMs) in a military assistance package is expected to be announced this autumn, although a final decision has yet to be made.

Last month, Politico reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was "open" to providing Ukraine with JASSMs.

Support UP or become our patron!