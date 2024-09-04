Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 09:15
The Pentagon has decided not to provide any comment regarding the possible transfer of long-range aircraft cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda, citing Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing on 3 September
Details: At the briefing, Ryder was asked to comment on media reports about the missile supplies.
"I saw those press reports. I don't have anything to provide on that. Again, no announcements to make," he said.
Background:
- Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States is nearing an agreement to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching deep into Russia. However, Kyiv will have to wait several months as technical issues must be resolved before any delivery can occur.
- Three sources said the inclusion of joint air-to-surface standoff missiles (JASSMs) in a military assistance package is expected to be announced this autumn, although a final decision has yet to be made.
- Last month, Politico reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was "open" to providing Ukraine with JASSMs.
