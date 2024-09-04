US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon

The United States has not changed its policy on Ukraine striking deep within Russian territory with the use of US-provided weapons.

Source: Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder during a briefing on 3 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I don't have any announcements to make in terms of any change in policy."

Details: Ryder reiterated that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian and international partners later this week in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format) meeting.

"We'll be very focused on, again, better understanding Ukraine's security assistance needs and how best to meet those," he said.

"But in terms of any changes to our policy, I'm — I’m not going to have anything to provide. Again, there has been no changes," Ryder emphasised.

Background:

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution and hospital in the city of Poltava on 3 September. The latest information says that the number of people killed has risen to 51, with 219 people injured in the attack.

After the attack, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called for the removal of all restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-provided weapons.

