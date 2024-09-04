US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
The United States has not changed its policy on Ukraine striking deep within Russian territory with the use of US-provided weapons.
Source: Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder during a briefing on 3 September, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "I don't have any announcements to make in terms of any change in policy."
Details: Ryder reiterated that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian and international partners later this week in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format) meeting.
"We'll be very focused on, again, better understanding Ukraine's security assistance needs and how best to meet those," he said.
"But in terms of any changes to our policy, I'm — I’m not going to have anything to provide. Again, there has been no changes," Ryder emphasised.
Background:
- Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution and hospital in the city of Poltava on 3 September. The latest information says that the number of people killed has risen to 51, with 219 people injured in the attack.
- After the attack, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called for the removal of all restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-provided weapons.
