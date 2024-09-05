Belarus downs Russian Shahed drones at night: fighter jets scrambled

Two Shahed attack drones entered Gomel Oblast in Belarus from Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast at around 01:00 on the night of 4-5 September. Belarusian military forces have scrambled fighter jets, and explosions have been heard in the Gomel district.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: A fighter jet took off from the Baranavichi air base in Belarus at 01:30. Drones were being downed and explosions were heard in the Gomel district.

Близько 1.00 два ударні дрони «Шахед» залетіли у Гомельську область Білорусі з Чернігівської області pic.twitter.com/A0d3QJ0Yve — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 4, 2024

Quote: "Explosions were heard twice in the Gomel district at 01:34 and 01:36. Early reports indicate that people are hearing and seeing anti-drone operations in the Belarusian sky."

More details: A second Belarusian fighter jet took off from Baranavichi at 02:20 and was heading southeast.

Background: Late in the evening of 4 September, Russian forces launched attack UAVs. There was also information that a Tu-22M bomber aircraft had taken off.

