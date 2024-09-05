All Sections
Russian attack on educational institution in Poltava: death toll rises to 54 – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 September 2024, 09:39
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Poltava. Photo: SES

The death toll from the Russian strike on an educational institution in the city of Poltava on 3 September has risen to 54. Emergency workers are continuing their efforts, and five more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Ministry; State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 54. In addition, 297 people have been injured. Search and rescue operations continue, taking into account the security aspect."

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Poltava. 
Photo: SES

Details: Five more people may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency workers have dismantled and removed 1,760 tonnes of debris.

 
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Poltava. 
Photo: SES

Background:

  • On 3 September, Russian forces attacked one of the educational institutions in Poltava.
  • On 4 September, reports from the SES indicated that 53 were known to have been killed and 298 injured.
  • Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava began in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.
  • Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava, hit by Russian missiles on 3 September.

Poltava
