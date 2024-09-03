Ukraine's Ground Forces to investigate Russian attack on Poltava

Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating a strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava, where missiles of the Russian army hit on 3 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Ground Forces on Telegram; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote Ground Forces: "The Ground Forces Command is investigating if enough has been done to protect the lives and health of service members at the facility. And [we want] to examine if the institution's management was carried out properly in light of the enemy's persistent missile threat."

Details: The command will strengthen safety precautions on the facilities, as well as unit discipline and command needs.

The Ground Forces asked foreign allies to speed up the delivery of assistance targeted at pushing away deadly Russian weapons further from Ukraine's borders.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces expressed condolences to the victims' families. He went on to say that the military police of Ukraine's Armed Forces are fully involved in the investigation into this incident.

Background:

On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports say that over 40 people have been killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of now 41 civilians are known to have been killed.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

