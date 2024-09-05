All Sections
Ukraine's National Guard posts video of Russian positions being stormed in Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 September 2024, 13:28
Colonel Ihor Obolienskyi. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Soldiers from the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) have posted a video of a successful assault on the Russian positions in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: 13th Brigade on social media

Details: The timeframe of the operation has not been disclosed. Ukrainian forces have reported killing 34 Russian troops and wounding 23 others, clearing 7 infantry positions and an anti-tank guided missile firing position, destroying a howitzer, and pushing the Russians back to their next defensive line.

The offensive plan was refined through detailed planning, training on mock-ups and on the ground.

Quote from Colonel Ihor Obolienskyi, Commander of the 13th Brigade: "Success in battle depends on luck and preparation. While luck is beyond our control, we can influence the outcome through rigorous training and cohesion among our soldiers and commanders, their ability to make decisions in the face of a lack of time, information and resources, and the ability to adapt to evolving battlefield conditions."

