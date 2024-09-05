NATO Secretary General: Ukraine's Kursk offensive achieved a lot

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during its offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to Oslo, Norway, as reported by Reuters and European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg said that it was hard to know how the situation in Kursk Oblast would develop.

"Only the Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are needed, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of warfare is appropriate in this situation," Stoltenberg said.

He added that Ukraine has a right to defend itself, including by deploying long-range missiles to strike military targets in Russia.

"I am glad that many NATO countries have given that opportunity, and those that still have restrictions have softened the restrictions so that Ukraine can defend itself," Stoltenberg said.

Background: On 4 September, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said that Ukraine’s operation in Kursk Oblast could enhance its position in future negotiations with Russia. He highlighted that the operation has showcased Ukraine’s fighting capability and revealed that Russia is not as strong as many believe.

