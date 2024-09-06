All Sections
European Commission allocates €40 million for Ukraine to prepare for winter

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 6 September 2024, 16:43
European Commission allocates €40 million for Ukraine to prepare for winter
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has announced the allocation of additional €40 million for Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Source: Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement says that due to constant Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, the European Commission increases the funding of humanitarian aid for Ukrainians, allocating an additional €40 million.

The main goal of this funding is to help Ukraine prepare for cold winter months.

Reportedly, €35 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine and €5 million for supporting Ukrainian refugees and their host communities in Moldova.

"Together with its humanitarian partners, the EU aims to repair damaged buildings, ensure electricity and heating, and provide shelter to the ones most in need," the statement says.

During spring and summer 2024, Russia destroyed 9.2 GW of energy generation in Ukraine, and in May 2024, rolling blackouts resumed in Ukraine for the first time since February 2023.

On 26 August, Russia carried out another large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, which resulted in four Rivne Nuclear Power Plant power units being temporarily disconnected from the power grid.

Later, in the morning of 4 September, Russia conducted another large-scale attack on Ukraine. As a result, as the latest reports say, seven people were killed in the city of Lviv, three of them children. 26 people are currently being treated in the city’s hospitals, 10 of them in a critical condition.

Then it became known that Poland was planning to draw up a plan to help Lviv in the near future, in particular with regard to the reconstruction of damaged buildings, and that Germany's Freiburg had decided to donate €100,000 to Lviv, which is its sister city, to help address the consequences of the Russian attack.

EUaid for Ukraine
