Russian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 1 child, and 64 injured – photos, video
Seven people, including one child, were killed and 64 others injured in a Russian missile strike on the city of Lviv on 4 September.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Ihor Zinkevych, member of Lviv City Council; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote from Kozytskyi: "A sad day for our oblast. A fifth person has died. A child. The number of injured has risen to 38."
Details: Just a few minutes later, Sadovyi reported that the death toll had increased to seven.
Update: At 13:27, Sadovyi reported that all those killed in the Russian strike have been identified. A girl aged 7 was among them.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of victims had risen to 47 as of 11:23.
As of 13:00, 64 people, including 8 children, have gone to hospitals seeking medical assistance, Sadovyi said.
Earlier, Sadovyi reported that a woman and a man had died. He said the deceased woman was 50 years old and worked as a midwife at the 5th outpatient clinic in Lviv.
Information about the dead man is still being confirmed.
Quote from Kozytskyi: "Five children are among the casualties. As of now, it is known that one 15-year-old child is in a moderate condition, while four others have minor injuries."
Ihor Zinkevych, a member of Lviv City Council, said that "11 people are in a critical condition in Lviv hospitals".
More details: Zinkevych said that over 50 houses had been damaged in the central part of the city. People will be relocated from six of them.
In addition, two medical institutions and two schools were damaged.
5 September will be a day of mourning in Lviv.
Background: On the morning of 4 September, a fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station, injuring 17 people, following a Russian strike in Lviv. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the central part of the city.
