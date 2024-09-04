All Sections
Russian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 1 child, and 64 injured – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 4 September 2024, 11:30
Photo: ANDRIY SADOVYI

Seven people, including one child, were killed and 64 others injured in a Russian missile strike on the city of Lviv on 4 September.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Ihor Zinkevych, member of Lviv City Council; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram 

Quote from Kozytskyi: "A sad day for our oblast. A fifth person has died. A child. The number of injured has risen to 38."

Details: Just a few minutes later, Sadovyi reported that the death toll had increased to seven.

Update: At 13:27, Sadovyi reported that all those killed in the Russian strike have been identified. A girl aged 7 was among them.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of victims had risen to 47 as of 11:23.

As of 13:00, 64 people, including 8 children, have gone to hospitals seeking medical assistance, Sadovyi said.

Earlier, Sadovyi reported that a woman and a man had died. He said the deceased woman was 50 years old and worked as a midwife at the 5th outpatient clinic in Lviv.

Information about the dead man is still being confirmed.

 
Photo: Ihor Zinkevych on telegram. Collage: Ukraiska pravda

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Five children are among the casualties. As of now, it is known that one 15-year-old child is in a moderate condition, while four others have minor injuries."

Ihor Zinkevych, a member of Lviv City Council, said that "11 people are in a critical condition in Lviv hospitals".

 
Photo: Ihor Zinkevych on telegram. Collage: Ukraiska pravda

More details: Zinkevych said that over 50 houses had been damaged in the central part of the city. People will be relocated from six of them.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

In addition, two medical institutions and two schools were damaged.

5 September will be a day of mourning in Lviv.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Background: On the morning of 4 September, a fire broke out in a residential building near the main railway station, injuring 17 people, following a Russian strike in Lviv. Two schools were damaged and many windows were shattered in the central part of the city.

