Protective structures at Ukraine's state grid operator facilities more than 85% ready

The protective structures at facilities of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, are more than 85% ready, while the level of readiness is lower where the work is carried out by the Restoration Agency.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "The readiness of protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities is more than 85%. The readiness of the Recovery Agency's facilities is somewhat lower, but the work continues," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

In total, the government has allocated UAH 10 billion (US$219 million) for the passive protection of energy facilities, and Ukrenergo has allocated more than UAH 5 billion (US$109 million).

Shmyhal noted that in the absence of new attacks on the energy infrastructure, there is a chance to get through the winter without power cuts. But he understands that the Russians will not allow this.

Background:

Advertisement:

Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode in the absence of new heavy Russian attacks on the energy sector.

Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!