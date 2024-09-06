Protective structures at Ukraine's state grid operator facilities more than 85% ready
The protective structures at facilities of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, are more than 85% ready, while the level of readiness is lower where the work is carried out by the Restoration Agency.
Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
Quote: "The readiness of protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities is more than 85%. The readiness of the Recovery Agency's facilities is somewhat lower, but the work continues," Shmyhal said.
In total, the government has allocated UAH 10 billion (US$219 million) for the passive protection of energy facilities, and Ukrenergo has allocated more than UAH 5 billion (US$109 million).
Shmyhal noted that in the absence of new attacks on the energy infrastructure, there is a chance to get through the winter without power cuts. But he understands that the Russians will not allow this.
Background:
- Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode in the absence of new heavy Russian attacks on the energy sector.
- Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours.
