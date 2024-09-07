All Sections
Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack: evacuations ongoing

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 7 September 2024, 06:33
Fire. Stock photo: Russian media

A fire and the detonation of explosive devices have occurred due to a drone strike in the Ostrogozhsk district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Local authorities have been evacuating residents of one village.

Source: Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Gusev stated that residents of one village were being temporarily evacuated to several nearby settlements. Emergency response services will inform residents of the village located closest to the fire about the beginning of the evacuation and its procedure. 

Emergency services and local authorities are working at the scene.

Gusev also reminded the residents of the Ostrogozhsk district to follow safety measures, urging them not to approach the zone of the fire and to report any suspicious objects to the emergency response services instead of touching them.

