Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack: evacuations ongoing

A fire and the detonation of explosive devices have occurred due to a drone strike in the Ostrogozhsk district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Local authorities have been evacuating residents of one village.

Source: Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Gusev stated that residents of one village were being temporarily evacuated to several nearby settlements. Emergency response services will inform residents of the village located closest to the fire about the beginning of the evacuation and its procedure.

Emergency services and local authorities are working at the scene.

Gusev also reminded the residents of the Ostrogozhsk district to follow safety measures, urging them not to approach the zone of the fire and to report any suspicious objects to the emergency response services instead of touching them.

On the night of 13-14 August 2024, long-range drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and defence forces, including the Air Force, Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and other branches, carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Explosions rang out at Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk airfields.

A satellite recorded the aftermath of strikes by Ukrainian drones on the active Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast, Russia.

