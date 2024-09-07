All Sections
Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk situation has improved, but I don't want to speak too soon

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 18:09
The situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: DeepState Map

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation on the Pokrovsk front has improved in recent days, though he refused to comment in detail until it stabilises.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with journalists from Ukraine’s national joint 24/7 newscast in Italy

Quote: "'Firstly, the situation there is not easy. I am grateful to our soldiers.

The situation has been better for 3-4 days prior to my arrival here [in Italy]. We have been discussing all these details three times a day with [Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr] Syrskyi.

I don't want to say anything prematurely. Please be patient if you can. When everything has completely stabilised there, God willing, then we’ll talk about it."

Background:

  • On 5 September, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported that Ukrainian troops have succeeded in stopping the Russians on the Pokrovsk front, the hottest area of the war zone, adding that "the enemy has not advanced a single metre on the Pokrovsk front over the past six days".
  • Forbes said the Ukrainian military had four or five brigades in reserve, which are now operating on the Pokrovsk front and conducting small counterattacks to slow and push back the Russians.

