German foreign minister criticises Chancellor Scholz's party for its hesitation regarding support for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 7 September 2024, 19:05
Annalena Baerbock. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) of weakening its support for Ukraine.

Source: Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), a German press agency; European Pravda

Details: Baerbock was speaking at a party meeting in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, which is due to hold state elections on 22 September.

Baerbock said she had expected Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke to continue to support Ukraine, but was alarmed after the SPD branch in Brandenburg showed hesitation when it came to the question of whether to continue supplying arms to Ukraine.

Her comments follow a pre-election poll, in which the SPD responded that it had a "neutral" stance regarding whether Brandenburg should continue working to supply arms to Ukraine.

Baerbock said she was concerned about how Scholz, who lives in Potsdam, should vote in the upcoming elections.

She asked: "Who is he supposed to vote for in Brandenburg on 22 September?" She then joked that if Voidtke and his party do not alter their rhetoric, Scholz will have to vote for the Greens.

Background:

  • After its success in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the far-right Alternative for Germany has gained popularity in Brandenburg, where elections will take place in two weeks.
  • On 6 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany  during Zelenskyy’s visit to attend a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

