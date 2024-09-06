All Sections
Germany to provide Ukraine with 12 more Panzerhaubitz 2000

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 September 2024, 14:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany has promised to transfer 12 more Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Source: Boris Pistorius, German Defence Minister, at the US airbase in Ramstein, European Pravda reports, citing Tagesspiegel

Details: Germany will supply Ukraine with twelve more Panzerhaubitz 2000s worth 150 million euros, Pistorius said.

He added that six modern artillery pieces with a range of over 30 kilometres will be delivered this year and another six next year.

Background:

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a visit to a military base near the city of Kiel on Wednesday, 4 September.
  • In a comment to Bloomberg, the German official clarified that Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany by 2026: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range systems. 
  • Earlier, Reuters reported on the delivery of IRIS SLM-T systems in Ukraine.
  • Earlier, German media reported that the current budget planning of the German federal government does not provide for additional funds to support Ukraine and additional applications from the German Ministry of Defence for military assistance to Ukraine will no longer be approved at the request of the Chancellor.

