Ukraine's new foreign minister holds first conversations with his US, German and Romanian counterparts

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 7 September 2024, 10:27
Ukraine's new foreign minister holds first conversations with his US, German and Romanian counterparts
Photo: Andrii Sybiha on Facebook

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held telephone discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that during his conversation with Blinken, they discussed accelerating the delivery of military aid, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and enhancing sanctions against Russia.

"I look forward to working closely together to defend shared democratic values," the Ukrainian foreign minister tweeted.

The US State Department noted that in his first conversation with Sybiha, Blinken congratulated him on his appointment and reaffirmed the strength of the US-Ukraine partnership. The ministers discussed the upcoming diplomatic calendar.

In a conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, Sybiha expressed his gratitude for Germany's support for Ukraine. The ministers coordinated their positions before the opening of the UN General Assembly session.

Earlier, Baerbock had posted a tweet congratulating Sybiha on his appointment, emphasising that both he, as minister, and Ukraine could rely on continued support from Germany.

During a call with his Romanian counterpart, Luminița Odobescu, the ministers discussed ways to deepen good-neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Romania. Sybiha thanked Romania for its decision to supply Ukraine with a Patriot air defence missile system.

Background:

USAForeign Affairs MinistryGermanyRomania
