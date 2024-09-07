Ukraine's new foreign minister holds first conversations with his US, German and Romanian counterparts

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held telephone discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that during his conversation with Blinken, they discussed accelerating the delivery of military aid, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and enhancing sanctions against Russia.

Great call with @SecBlinken to reaffirm the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership. We discussed ways to speed up military aid, advance the Peace Formula, and tighten sanctions against Russia. I look forward to working closely together to defend shared democratic values 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 6, 2024

"I look forward to working closely together to defend shared democratic values," the Ukrainian foreign minister tweeted.

The US State Department noted that in his first conversation with Sybiha, Blinken congratulated him on his appointment and reaffirmed the strength of the US-Ukraine partnership. The ministers discussed the upcoming diplomatic calendar.

In a conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, Sybiha expressed his gratitude for Germany's support for Ukraine. The ministers coordinated their positions before the opening of the UN General Assembly session.

Earlier, Baerbock had posted a tweet congratulating Sybiha on his appointment, emphasising that both he, as minister, and Ukraine could rely on continued support from Germany.

During a call with his Romanian counterpart, Luminița Odobescu, the ministers discussed ways to deepen good-neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Romania. Sybiha thanked Romania for its decision to supply Ukraine with a Patriot air defence missile system.

Background:

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as Foreign Minister, replacing Dmytro Kuleba.

The first conversation Sybiha had after his appointment was with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, and on Friday, he communicated with several European counterparts.

