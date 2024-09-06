All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy and Scholz meet after Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 6 September 2024, 18:56
Zelenskyy and Scholz meet after Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a meeting in Germany during Zelenskyy’s visit to attend a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy briefed the chancellor on the situation at the front and the impact of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and essential infrastructure.

Advertisement:

The president thanked Scholz for the consistent assistance that Germany provides.

He also mentioned that the German government ordered additional air defence systems in various configurations to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the decision to transfer additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns and Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, which was announced at the Ramstein meeting.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the bilateral security accord, expanding defence cooperation, including cooperative weapon manufacture, and preparing for the second Peace Summit.

Advertisement:

On 4 September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A German official told Bloomberg that by 2026, Ukraine will acquire 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range. Reuters previously reported on the supply of IRIS SLM-T systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzZelenskyyRamsteinGermany
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Scholz
Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss continuation of Peace Summit and frozen Russian assets
Scholz believes Ukrainian troops are unlikely to stay in Russia's Kursk Oblast for long
Scholz comments on media reports on German military aid for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: