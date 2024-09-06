Zelenskyy and Scholz meet after Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a meeting in Germany during Zelenskyy’s visit to attend a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy briefed the chancellor on the situation at the front and the impact of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and essential infrastructure.

The president thanked Scholz for the consistent assistance that Germany provides.

He also mentioned that the German government ordered additional air defence systems in various configurations to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the decision to transfer additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns and Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, which was announced at the Ramstein meeting.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the bilateral security accord, expanding defence cooperation, including cooperative weapon manufacture, and preparing for the second Peace Summit.

On 4 September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A German official told Bloomberg that by 2026, Ukraine will acquire 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany: 12 medium-range and 12 short-range. Reuters previously reported on the supply of IRIS SLM-T systems.

