Russian forces occupy Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast

The village of Nevelske. Photo: DeepStateMap

DeepState, a group of military analysts, updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine on the evening of 7 September, indicating that Russian troops had occupied the village of Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Nevelske and advanced in [the town of] Krasnohorivka.

Fighting continues north of [the settlement of] Hirnyk".

