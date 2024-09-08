Russian forces occupy Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 00:48
DeepState, a group of military analysts, updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine on the evening of 7 September, indicating that Russian troops had occupied the village of Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Nevelske and advanced in [the town of] Krasnohorivka.
Fighting continues north of [the settlement of] Hirnyk".
