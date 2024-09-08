Former UK defence secretary urges London to lift restrictions on Ukraine striking Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Grant Shapps, former UK Secretary of State for Defence, has stated that London should lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Source: Shapps in a column for The Sunday Times; European Pravda

Details: Shapps stated that in response to recent Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, including those involving guided bombs, "we must now urgently approve the use of our long-range weapons into Russia".

"We know that many attacks are launched from Russia itself. And yet, with the exception of our giving permission to allow UK missiles to strike Crimea, we have remained cautious about allowing our Ukrainian allies to target the source of these attacks," he pointed out.

Shapps noted that the lack of authorisation for Ukraine to use Storm Shadows "where they would be most effective" undermines London's credibility as an ally of Kyiv.

"It’s time to stop asking President Zelensky’s brave population to fight with one arm tied behind their backs. Instead the UK must issue a straightforward warning to Putin," he stressed.

"If you continue to murder men, women and children with glide bombs launched from Russia, then we will lead the rest of the world to authorise our long-range missiles to take out your launchers, regardless of where they happen to be – even inside Russia," Shapps explains.

The former defence secretary also urged the UK government to encourage France, the US and a "more reticent" Germany to lift restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine "with a simple ultimatum to Putin: stop your inbound attacks on Ukraine, or we will support Ukraine’s response".

Background:

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been pressing its allies to lift all restrictions on using Western-supplied long-range weapons for strikes within Russia. Kyiv explained that this would allow Ukrainian forces to target aircraft that launch cruise missiles and guided bombs.

In early July, Downing Street said that the UK government's policy on the use of the long-range weapons transferred to Ukraine had not changed. At the same time, UK Prime Minister Starmer stated that it was up to Ukraine to decide how to use the Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the UK supports the idea of authorising Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles. However, the UK is refraining from publicly endorsing this stance to avoid straining relations with the US.

