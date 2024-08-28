UK backs idea of Ukraine striking Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, but fears problems with US – The Telegraph

The United Kingdom supports the idea of authorising Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles but does not publicly promote it, fearing the deterioration of their relations with the United States. In particular, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking a "consultative approach" to negotiations with the US on the relevant authorisation.

Source: The Telegraph, citing sources in the White House and the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Journalists noted that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not want to "provoke a row" and is taking a "consultative approach" to negotiations with the US on the relevant authorisation following diplomatic scandals under the previous Conservative government.

A White House source told The Telegraph that the administration of current US President Joe Biden is concerned that Ukraine’s use of Western weapons in the war against Russia, even without US approval, could "escalate matters" and lead to the involvement of US troops in the war.

At the same time, journalists report that earlier in the summer, the UK government requested that the US soften its stance and authorise Ukraine to use missiles against targets in Russia. According to The Telegraph, the US privately expressed frustration with the UK's hasty position on the matter of supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

The Telegraph’s sources also highlighted that the UK's decision to be the first Western country to donate main battle tanks to Ukraine, along with its support for supplying F-16 fighter jets, had raised concerns in Washington. Officials felt the UK was attempting to pressure them into making similar decisions.

The Storm Shadow/SCALP is a long-range air-to-ground missile developed by the UK and France. It is designed to strike stationary targets, such as well-protected bunkers defended by air defence systems. The missile features a 450 kg warhead and can be used around the clock and in all weather conditions. The Storm Shadow can also be mounted on Soviet-era Ukrainian jet aircraft.

The authorisation to strike Russian territory would enable Kyiv to create strategic uncertainty for the Kremlin. Additionally, the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine, particularly with the capability to target aerial threats over Russia, would substantially bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Such authorisations open up new prospects for Ukraine's defence forces. Some military analysts argue that Ukraine could effectively limit Russian aircraft activity if it could strike targets at least 80 km downrange.

Background:

In early July, Downing Street stated that the UK government's policy on the use of long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine remained unchanged. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Starmer emphasised that the use of Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK is at the discretion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later recalled that he had "learned about permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russian territory" and that he and Starmer discussed this at their first meeting.

Later, the UK government clarified that it had not yet given Ukraine clearance to use the missiles against targets in Russia after many had drawn this conclusion from Starmer and Zelenskyy's statements.

