US State Department: Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with its weapons, no permission needed

Ukraine does not need permission from the US to launch counterattacks on targets deep within Russia, as it can use weapons it manufactures independently.

Source: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing on 30 September

Quote: "They are a sovereign country and can use the weapons that they build on their own, of which are many, if you look at the programs that they have put in place over the last year. And then when you look at the weapons that we have provided to them, we’ve made clear that they can use them to strike back against Russian targets across the border that are launching attacks. So Ukraine does have an enormous amount of material to defend itself."

Details: Miller noted that the US "always look at whether there are additional tools" they can provide to Ukraine.

When asked why the US still maintains restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia using US-provided weapons, he explained that the US considers all options, tactics and overall support for Ukraine. When approving any new weapons system or tactic, they consider how it will affect the entire battlefield and Ukraine's overall strategy.

Miller added that this is something the US will continue to evaluate and reiterated that President Joe Biden announced additional military aid for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US.

Background:

On 29 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is "more positive" about obtaining authorisation for long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory but that the decision does not depend on the Ukrainian side.

The UK Foreign Secretary said that a decision on lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons against military targets in Russia could be made by early winter.

