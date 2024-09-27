UK Foreign Office expects permission for Western weapons strikes on Russia to be approved by early winter

A decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western weapons against military targets in Russia may be made by early winter.

Source: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Lammy stressed that he expected there to be a "very strong position" in the coming weeks to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

Quote: "We meet here in the U.N. General Assembly. I know that President Zelenskyy is meeting with President Biden a little bit later in the week also in Washington. We will head on to the G20 [summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 18-19, 2024] as well. So, over the coming days and weeks, I expect us to be in a very strong position to ensure that Ukraine is in the best position it can be as we head into that tough winter in 2025," he said.

In addition, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that the country's intelligence data shows that the situation for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will be more difficult next year.

Quote: "His economy is in trouble. He's going to find it very problematic with the amount of losses and casualties that he's taking," the minister stressed.

Meanwhile, he noted Ukraine's successes, including in the Black Sea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

"And actually, when you look at what Ukraine is doing – their ability to take back half the ground that's been lost, their ability to repel him from the Black Sea, their ability to advance in Kursk and hopefully keep the ground – this is a time for Western countries to show their nerve and to be absolutely committed as we head out of the autumn into the winter period," Lammy added.

Background:

The Times has written that the United States and the United Kingdom are likely to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but this decision may remain a secret to preserve the element of surprise for the Russian side.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that he does not support easing restrictions on Ukraine's use of German weapons to strike Russian territory.

