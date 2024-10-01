Ukrainian defenders repel over 70 attacks on 2 fronts: 189 combat clashes occur in one day

Ukrainian defenders launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 189 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Russian forces increased the number of assaults on the Kharkiv and Lyman fronts, while Ukrainian defenders repelled a total of 74 attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to assault near the settlements of Burhuvatka, Starytsia, Tykhe and Vovchansk 16 times, but were unsuccessful.

On the Kupiansk front, 24 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 24 times, attempting to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and in Serebrianka Forest. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka. The Russians also launched over 60 unguided aerial rockets at Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the city of Chasiv Yar three times, but all assaults were repelled.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. They suffered losses and retreated.

The situation remains most intense on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near Selydove, where over 20 assaults were repelled.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 31 Russian attacks near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Tsukuryne and Katerynivka. The Russians were most active near Kurakhove and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians assaulted near the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, and Zolota Nyva eight times, using strike and bomber aircraft for attacks.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked near the village of Mala Tokmachka but faced fierce resistance and suffered losses.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on Russian occupation forces and actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

