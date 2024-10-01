NATO's new Secretary General responds to Putin's nuclear threats, claims they should not make concessions

The newly elected Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, stressed that the Allies currently see no direct risks associated with using nuclear weapons and advised them not to pay attention to Russia's nuclear threats.

Source: Rutte, answering a question about the latest statements of the Kremlin leader about changing the conditions for Russia's use of nuclear weapons, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Although Putin's remarks are hardly novel, the Secretary General pointed out that they are still only words.

Quote: "Naturally, the Kremlin regularly issues threats, and this language is careless and irresponsible. However, I must also state unequivocally that there is no immediate threat of nuclear weapons being used. That's all I have to say about the way things are right now.

Allow him to talk of his nuclear arsenal; after all, that is what he wants us to discuss. We shouldn't do it, in my opinion. The fact that there is no threat of nuclear war at this moment should be our main concern."

Details: Rutte went on to say that this will set a terrible precedent if nations start caving in to Putin's threats on a regular basis.

"It then transpires that a country can accomplish its goals by using armed power. And we can't allow that," Rutte continued.

Rutte further stated that the allies who supply these weapons should decide whether to authorise Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with Western long-range missiles.

Additionally, he emphasised that he respects the stance taken by his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg in this regard and that he comprehends Ukraine's desire for authorisation to launch an attack on Russia using Western long-range weapons.

Background:

On 25 September, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

In response, the EU said that Putin's fresh threats to use nuclear weapons on non-nuclear countries are yet another example of his irresponsible behaviour, and they will not influence the European Union's decision to continue to support Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is sceptical of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, which come amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range missiles deep into Russia.

On 24 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has evidence that Russia intends to attack three nuclear power plants ahead of winter.

